Sen. Guth sworn in for third term in Iowa Senate

Sen. Dennis Guth, a Republican from Klemme, was sworn in on Jan. 11 in Des Moines to start his third term in the Iowa Senate, representing Senate District 4.

“I am grateful to be sworn in to the Iowa Senate for a third term,” said Senator Guth. “I look forward to serving in this capacity for everyone in our district.”

Senator Guth is the chair of the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee, and also serves on the Appropriations, Labor and Business Relations, Local Government, and State Government committees.

