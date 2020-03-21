Sen. Chuck Grassley: Coronavirus and you

Work is underway in Congress to address the sharp financial hardship on employers and workers. Phase three recognizes the catastrophic financial hit wage earners, small businesses, and the restaurant, retail, travel and hospitality industries -- among many others -- are facing with coast-to-coast shutdowns and restrictions that are disrupting our consumer-driven economy and way of life. As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ve got a front row seat at the policymaking table and the concerns Iowans are talking about around their kitchen tables are informing my work during the negotiations. Specifically, we are working out details to get cash into people’s pockets to help them pay their bills and to provide relief to businesses and industries slammed by the pandemic. All levels of government and institutions in American society are in this fight together. Throughout our nation’s history, Americans have answered the call of service and sacrifice to lift our nation from its darkest hours. On the official seal of the United States Senate, a scroll is inscribed with the words E pluribus unum, “Out of many, one.” The silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic is that Americans are pulling together to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to help our neighbors in time of need. Working together, we will save lives, schools will re-open and our streets and neighborhoods will once again hum with commerce, creativity, health and prosperity.