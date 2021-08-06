Seminary to host ladies night out

Thursday is ladies night out at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Ladies night out features a signature drink and an assortment of delicious appetizers, according to the press release. Gluten-free options are available upon request – just let organizers know if you need gluten free when you reserve a spot.

It is $12 for the night, which includes an individual appetizer plate and a beverage of choice.

Must be 21 or older, ID required, ladies only. Participants may register for door prizes.

Reservations are required. Call 641-832-2857 to reserve a spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0