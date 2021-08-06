 Skip to main content
Seminary to host ladies night out
Seminary to host ladies night out

Thursday is ladies night out at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Cedar Valley Seminary

Ladies night out features a signature drink and an assortment of delicious appetizers, according to the press release. Gluten-free options are available upon request – just let organizers know if you need gluten free when you reserve a spot.

It is $12 for the night, which includes an individual appetizer plate and a beverage of choice.

Must be 21 or older, ID required, ladies only. Participants may register for door prizes.

Reservations are required. Call 641-832-2857 to reserve a spot.

