Seminary to host ladies night out

Thursday is ladies night out at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Ladies night out features a signature drink and an assortment of delicious appetizers, according to the press release. Gluten-free options are available upon request – just let organizers know if you need gluten free when you reserve a spot.
It is $12 for the night, which includes an individual appetizer plate and a beverage of choice.
Must be 21 or older, ID required, ladies only. Participants may register for door prizes.
Reservations are required. Call 641-832-2857 to reserve a spot.