See spring wildflowers in north Iowa while they are still blooming

One of the true joys of spring is enjoying the myriad of spring wildflowers. They come and go quickly and their transience makes us appreciate them more. It is their brevity that has given them, collectively, the name “spring ephemerals.”

Spring ephemerals appear in woodlands early, before the trees grow leaves, while the forest floor is still bathed in dappled sunlight. In fact, there may still be snow on the ground As the days become longer, they use the new warmth of spring to sprout, bloom, and produce seeds, all within a few weeks. As the trees grow leaves and shade takes hold, the flowers disappear back into the forest until another summer, fall, and winter have passed.

Although they may be small and not last long, spring wildflowers make up for that with their beautiful array of colors Some are white, such as bloodroots, trilliums, trout lilies (dogtooth violets), and Dutchman’s breeches. Many are pink or purple, such as spring beauties, hepaticas, wild geraniums, phlox, bluebells, and columbines. Yet others, such as bellworts and buttercups, are yellow. And some are even red, such as wild gingers.