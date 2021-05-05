Security awareness training breakfast seminar is May 26 in Duncan

The Hancock County Business Executive Network will hold a breakfast seminar with security awareness training at 7:30 a.m. May 26 at the Duncan Community Hall, 2337 Nation Avenue.

Scheduled speakers include Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes, Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman, and Brian Blodgett of Next Generations Technologies.

Topics will include security risks to small business, creating a culture of safety, protection of digital and physical assets, and prosecution of criminal activity in business.

Cost for the breakfast and seminar is $5 per person. Persons should RSVP to director@hancockcountyiowa.com by May 17.

