Secondary Roads seeking funds for projects

At the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 25, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided an update on road and bridge repair.

Recently, there was a pre-pour meeting for the bridge near Bailey. While there was hope the bridge deck pour would happen Oct. 26, Brumm was not certain rain would hold off. If not, it would get pushed to Oct. 29.

Beams are being removed from the bridge on Balsam Avenue, the abutments cut off and suspended as one unit. Brumm asked the contractor for the guardrail, and the contractor obliged, giving secondary roads the old beams as well.

“We’ll have some beam material for anything we want to do in the county for maintenance or culvert work,” Brumm said. “We’ll have a little scrap for ourselves.”

Brumm believes they will bring in two crews for the bridge, but right now it is in the demolition stage. The contractor will next tear out the abutment back walls and begin the construction process.

Secondary roads is reviewing Turtle Creek Bridge posted for special haul vehicles, and they were able to remove the posted signs on the bridge. Brumm said there were bridge inspection contracts coming soon.

“Transportation enforcement people won’t know if it’s posted anyway if the signs are gone,” Brumm said. “Maybe if we do our bridge postings this next year, we’ll just redo everything and make that work.”

The previous night, Brumm received an email from engineering firm WHKS for estimates for Kirkwood and Hickory avenues.

“To avoid buying right-of-way and everything else, we’re probably at a three-foot shoulder versus a four-foot shoulder,” Brumm said. “If you remember back in December, the check plan cost for Kirkwood was $5.1 million.

“And now with all the modifications and things we’ve taken out of it, we’re down to about $3.9 million for that stretch of road. And that’s got a contingency in it already, which was down to $3.4 million. Based on how bidding goes, they could be less, but I’m not going to make that assumption just yet based on the market.”

Brumm stated Hickory Avenue’s price was reduced less than Kirkwood’s from its original figure. In December, Hickory was $941,000 for the stretch, and now it is $850,000 with contingencies.

“And that was because there was a lot less culvert work going on,” he added. “The plan right now is to use the existing base, keep the existing profile to use the existing ditch elevations, and we’re not doing any culvert replacements (and) keeping everything in the right-of-way. We’ll have some narrower ditches but hopefully we’ll have a wider top when we’re done for traffic.”

The plan for Hickory was comparable to other roads in the county, with three-foot shoulders and 22-foot tops, according to Brumm. Cost estimates include a seven-inch concrete pavement. They had considered using asphalt, but the price difference was negligible.

Brumm said a decision still needed to be made between using farm-to-market funds, and using all local dollars, which would allow them to do a local letting as long as the money is there.

“If we do a local letting, we can really push the project and get it going,” Brumm said. “If we do farm-to-market we’re looking at an early spring letting, because of the schedule the DOT has to keep.

“The farm-to-market account is still going to need to borrow in the next few years, just based on projects anyway. Because we can’t keep up with maintenance and what’s coming in the farm-to-market account – I’m talking the next three, four, five years – then we’ll have to look at projects a little differently if we want to not borrow for other roadway projects.”

Brumm said they would minimize their projects to keep the roads in good shape, to save the fund. They will still need farm-to-market funds for the 2023 Balsam Avenue project.

“We can find a lot of projects, we just can’t find a lot of money,” he said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

