Secondary road crews clean up after windstorm

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm discussed the previous week's windstorm, which has been officially declared a derecho.

Brumm reported that crews drove pile on the north pier of the Balsam Avenue bridge at the Dec. 21 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors. There is a rock formation underneath the bridge that Brumm describes as ‘weird.’ It will require slight alterations in their plan. He added they would not get concrete poured before Christmas.

After last week’s windstorm, Brumm’s men continue to clean up the mess.

“We had some trees down, but it didn’t seem like it was too big of an issue,” Brumm said. “I know the disaster declaration was announced. I think they only have us do overtime hours outside of normal working hours for any kind of emergency response with signage and tree removal and things like that. We’ll try to put something together for emergency management."

“We may not have enough damage in the county to get reimbursed, but our total still goes toward the statewide total in places like Rudd that really needs to be funded, so we can get that total high enough to get some federal money, too. Rudd’s just one example of a location in the state that needs the money. We’ll put whatever we’ve got in there. It won’t be a whole lot.”

A neighbor of Supervisor Steve Smolik did not have power after the storm, and Smolik spent some time searching the area for a cause.

“It wasn’t in our locale, it’s farther away,” Smolik said. “I was surprised. There were a few trees that were on the road, but nothing you couldn’t get around.”

Brumm said that in contrast to Mitchell County, in Worth County the windstorm blew down large laminated beam power lines across the road for long stretches. They did not break, but the footings gave way, according to Brumm.

“What a mess,” he said.

Crews would not be using the new boom truck until it is inspected, which should be in January.

Brumm spoke with the Worth County Board of Supervisors the previous day. He said the engineering agreement between Mitchell and Worth counties was up for renegotiation. Worth suggested discussing the issue in mid to late January, according to Brumm.

“It’s also been a joint meeting between the two boards,” he said. “It makes sense to have everyone in the same room to have the discussion.”

Brumm said that Iowa code allows for blue flashing lights for winter work. One of his men did research on the matter. Secondary roads installed one in a truck as a test run, to see what it would look like in action. Brumm said that to retrofit all of the dump trucks would cost around $1,500.

“Because we can only run blue during winter snow removal, it’d have to be on a separate switch, or we’d take that light out and put the other one back in, much like when we take the sanders off. It’s just a matter of plug and play.”

Supervisor Todd Frein said that a few weeks ago, state crews were out with blue lights.

“I could see that a long ways away,” Frein said. “I thought it was an accident.”

Visibility of blue lights are greater than orange lights, according to Brumm. He added that Iowa code prevents crews from running blue lights in the summer. “We can only do it during snow operations.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

