Second half explosion pushes St. Ansgar over MFL-Mar-Mac

St. Ansgar opened with the ball and drove it down the field, but missed a field goal to give the ball to the Bulldogs. Junior Cullen McShane scored on a 74-yard touchdown run to put MFL-Mar-Mac up, 6-0 early.

The Bulldogs crowded the line of scrimmage and forced a three-and-out for the Saints. The Saints struggled on defense again as senior Max Havlicek hit sophomore Karter Decker on a 43-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs were up, 14-0.

Again the Saints punted on offense. McShane busted out a 79-yard run but was stopped before he got to the end zone. St. Ansgar was able to force a field goal attempt, which was missed.

"Maybe the play of the game was the backside pursuit that we made to prevent it from being 21-0 when number five broke loose," Clevenger said. "Those types of plays maybe don't seem significant at the time, but that ended up being a really big play."

Still, the Saints struggled on offense and punted the ball. That's when sophomore Tate Mayer came up big for the defense and intercepted a ball in Bulldogs territory.

St. Ansgar's offense finally capitalized when senior Justin Horgen hit Cole on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 going into halftime.