Second half explosion pushes St. Ansgar over MFL-Mar-Mac

Friday night's playoff game between the Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar football team and the visiting No. 7 MFL-Mar-Mac Bulldogs couldn't have started any worse for the Saints.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead and were able to contain St. Ansgar's dangerous rushing attack for the majority of the first half.
But the Saints didn't quit.
St. Ansgar came back and scored 49 unanswered points to beat MFL-Mar-Mac, 49-14, and advance to the program's second consecutive appearance at the UNI-Dome.
"Give credit to the MFL kids and staff. They came out fired up and their kids were getting off the ball early in the game," head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We kind of regrouped and kept swinging and eventually things started to turn our way a bit."
In the win, senior Ryan Cole was electric again. For the second consecutive game, he rushed for over 200 yards. He also had four rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a fumble recovery.
In the win, he surpassed Jack Sievert and became the new leader in the all-time program record book for career rushing yards.
"It's pretty cool, but right now I'm more focused on winning the next game with the fellas and my brothers," Cole said. "It's really exciting to see hard work pay off."
St. Ansgar opened with the ball and drove it down the field, but missed a field goal to give the ball to the Bulldogs. Junior Cullen McShane scored on a 74-yard touchdown run to put MFL-Mar-Mac up, 6-0 early.
The Bulldogs crowded the line of scrimmage and forced a three-and-out for the Saints. The Saints struggled on defense again as senior Max Havlicek hit sophomore Karter Decker on a 43-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs were up, 14-0.
Again the Saints punted on offense. McShane busted out a 79-yard run but was stopped before he got to the end zone. St. Ansgar was able to force a field goal attempt, which was missed.
"Maybe the play of the game was the backside pursuit that we made to prevent it from being 21-0 when number five broke loose," Clevenger said. "Those types of plays maybe don't seem significant at the time, but that ended up being a really big play."
Still, the Saints struggled on offense and punted the ball. That's when sophomore Tate Mayer came up big for the defense and intercepted a ball in Bulldogs territory.
St. Ansgar's offense finally capitalized when senior Justin Horgen hit Cole on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 going into halftime.
"It's really important for us to get that one. Just to change the momentum of the game, it wasn't going our way early on," Mayer said. "We needed a big play to change that and basically turn the team. It got us rolling."
The Saints came out of the half looking like a completely different team. On the opening kickoff, Cole recovered a fumble and then capped off the ensuing drive with and 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.
St. Ansgar was able to score 28 points in the third quarter alone and added two more touchdowns in the fourth.
Four of the second-half touchdowns came from Cole on the ground, one was a rushing touchdown by junior Lorne Isler and Horgen hit senior Carter Salz for a touchdown pass as well.
With the win, the Saints move to 10-0 on the season and will play No. 3 Iowa City Regina in the Class A semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday at the UNI-Dome.
