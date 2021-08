The second Forest City Motor Night of 2021 is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 12 on Clark Street in downtown Forest City.

There is no entry fee for show participants, but registration is required and begins at 10 a.m. The event is also free to spectators.

Trophies will be awarded for people's choice, best car, best bike, best tractor, and best truck. Multiple vendors will also serving food and Mojo Productions will provide music. Rain date for this event is Sept. 19.

