Second annual BrickStreet Cup Golf Tournament play commences on May 23

The second annual BrickStreet Cup Golf Tournament commences on May 23 with its first event at the Britt Country Club.

This year’s fundraiser is a series of four-person, best-shot golf outings on five area courses. Each event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. shotgun start.

Four-person teams will compete for a variety of donated prizes. One grand prize is awarded to an overall team winner that has competed on all five courses. As a nonprofit organization, BrickStreet Theatre uses the funds raised to support its annual production expenses. Each BrickStreet season is comprised of shows that enrich the cultural experiences in northern Iowa.

May 23 – Britt Country Club; June 6 – Garner Golf and Country Club; June 27 – Gruis Recreation in Buffalo Center; July 11 – Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly; and August 15 – Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City.

Those who want to participate should pre-register by calling Tim Fredrickson at 641-590-0530 or register on location on the day of the event. Fees are $30 per person or $100 per team for one individual course and $125 per person or $440 per team for all five golf courses. The entry fee includes a meal served after the round of play. Carts are additional and need to be reserved directly with the course.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for north central Iowa.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0