Scrutiny of county truck continues

Smolik said he understands Huffman has the need to use the vehicle during the summertime. But he questions the need in the wintertime.

“There really isn’t a need for it to driven out there in the wintertime,” Smolik said. “Unless the Conservation Board can find a reason. Again, it is still policy, it is still on our book, but work it out.”

At the previous meeting, Shirley said there were benefits to both conservation and the county for Huffman to keep the truck at his home in the winter, that the county is adding cabins that will need cleaned on short notice, and that Huffman is responsible for plowing the county conservation driveway.

As well, Conservation has access to Huffman’s personal skid-loader, and its use has saved the county thousands of dollars, according to Shirley.

Supervisor Todd Frein said it was his understanding that cabins were being rented ahead of time. But he also understood clearing snow still did not need to be done often in the winter.

“That truck is used to plow that roadway out,” Smolik added. “But how many times are they used? I’ve got no problem with them going out and plowing it during work hours.”