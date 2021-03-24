Scrutiny of county truck continues

Discussion about the use of a county truck continued at the March 23 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Osage resident Dale Goodale added his voice to a contentious discussion from the March 16 meeting in regards the use of a county truck with a plow attached by Mitchell County Conservation employee Brian Huffman.
Supervisor Steve Smolik said Goodale is not the only person who has brought this issue to the supervisors’ attention. He suggested Goodale express his opinion at a Mitchell County Conservation Board meeting, then return to the supervisors if the issue is not resolved.
Goodale indicated he had made multiple complaints about Mitchell County Conservation and Huffman plowing snow at his own house, and he had also contacted conservation board director Adam Shirley.
Goodale believes Shirley and Huffman should be cited, and the county truck taken away from Huffman. Goodale estimated Huffman began driving the truck home two or three years ago. The conservation board has had a policy allowing full-time use of a county truck since 2013.
As addressed at the March 16 meeting, there is a question about a conflict between the county’s policy and conservation’s policy.
“The county does have [its own] policy," supervisor Steve Smolik said. "It is in the rules. An autonomous board, does that have power over county policy? I question that."
Smolik said he understands Huffman has the need to use the vehicle during the summertime. But he questions the need in the wintertime.
“There really isn’t a need for it to driven out there in the wintertime,” Smolik said. “Unless the Conservation Board can find a reason. Again, it is still policy, it is still on our book, but work it out.”
At the previous meeting, Shirley said there were benefits to both conservation and the county for Huffman to keep the truck at his home in the winter, that the county is adding cabins that will need cleaned on short notice, and that Huffman is responsible for plowing the county conservation driveway.
As well, Conservation has access to Huffman’s personal skid-loader, and its use has saved the county thousands of dollars, according to Shirley.
Supervisor Todd Frein said it was his understanding that cabins were being rented ahead of time. But he also understood clearing snow still did not need to be done often in the winter.
“That truck is used to plow that roadway out,” Smolik added. “But how many times are they used? I’ve got no problem with them going out and plowing it during work hours.”
Smolik said on Tuesday that the issue is not going away, and it will get resolved. Otherwise, it will only fester.
“I do see their having a specific need or a plus to having that during the summer months,” Smolik said of the county truck. “But in the wintertime, parks are closed. The cabins aren’t rented out. [Huffman] doesn’t need to have the pickup.
“We have to come to a common ground, and if we don’t, it’s not going to be a good thing.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.