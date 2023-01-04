Scott Halbach shaves head for seniors

As the pandemic continues to isolate, Faith Lutheran Home Campus Administer Scott Halbach and his staff have attempted to enliven the facility with music and entertainment.

To that end, Halbach decided to shave his head.

“We always try to bring in plenty of things to do to break up the monotony of the day for our seniors,” Halbach said. “Whether it’s a band coming in, or we have a couple of people who play piano – DJs and things like that to provide some entertainment and something different. It’s always a highlight of the day when we’re able to bring someone from outside the facility to provide entertainment to our residents.”

Because of the isolation caused by COVID-19, now is as important a time as ever to deliver a bit of joy to these seniors. Halbach tries to bring in entertainment every week, but his goal is to do more than that. However, that task is made more difficult by the pandemic.

“It’s all over, still,” Halbach said of COVID-19. “It’s a problem in Mitchell and surrounding counties, and that impacts us. Whenever there is a COVID outbreak, we still need to jump through all of the federal regulations and hoops. It’s going to continue to be a problem. I don’t see it going away. We do all the extra things when we do have it in the building, to try to mitigate the impact on seniors.”

Halbach added that 100% of his residents are vaccinated and up-to-date.

According to a press release, with the general increase in operational costs, it is becoming difficult for the facility to afford these outside entertainers. Activity Director Deb Block and Halbach hoped that a fundraiser might help fund these programs in 2023.

The previous year, Faith Lutheran Home spent over $4,000 providing entertainment to its residents.

“With us being a small non-profit, it’s difficult for us to come up with that,” Halbach said. “We want to make sure we’re providing those opportunities to our residents, so we came up with the idea of doing a fundraiser to provide even more services, potentially, to seniors this year.”

To that end, Faith Lutheran Home posted a video on its Facebook page to put the fun back in fundraising, and it has gotten over 2,200 views and been shared 28 times. The goal was $4,000.

“That was what we used to get the word out,” Halbach said. “We let our member churches and our board members know.

“We had a carrot to see if we could raise that money before Christmas.”

That carrot was Halbach’s hair. He agreed to shave his head for a good cause. Videos and pictures of the event were shared on the Faith Lutheran Home Facebook page.

“We were just joking around,” Halbach said of the idea which he shared with his staff. “I usually wear my hair fairly short to begin with, so I’m not big into haircare products. I wasn’t going to mind much if I had to shave my head. I decided I’d take the bullet.”

He chose Block to do the shaving, giving up his hair for the sake of the residents under his watch.

“The staff had fun with it,” Halbach said.

“Forgive the messy hair,” he said to his Facebook audience, “I was just outside shoveling. Of course a stocking hat messes up the hair. But, you know what, I won’t have to worry about that much longer.”

Halbach was more than satisfied with the results.

“Obviously, the funds go to a great cause,” Halbach said. “I guess a lot of people thought it was a good idea for me to be bald for Christmas, too.

“Mitchell County really came together. The $4,000 was surpassed, and that was very exciting for us, and reassuring that the entire county wants good things to happen at Faith Home. We’re so thankful they want to see us succeed, and help us with our mission to do what’s right for our residents. We got donations from businesses across the region.”

Halbach said that when his wife and children saw his head, there was an initial eye roll.

“They figured this was just dad being dad,” Halbach said. “The residents still get a giggle out of it when I walk down the hall. They got into it. They ask me how my hair’s growing.”

Winter is not the best time to shave one’s head.

“It’s good stocking cap weather,” Halbach said. “And it’s actually growing pretty fast. We’re joking that by the end of January I might even have a comb-over.”

Whatever it takes to bring joy to the residents of Faith Lutheran Home.