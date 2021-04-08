Scott Halbach returns to Osage

When Scott Halbach was growing up in Osage, he was a typical small town kid who always believed life in a larger city would be better, more exciting.

Experience changed this view. When he started his own family, he realized what made his own childhood so special.

Older and wiser, Halbach is returning to his hometown as the new administrator of the Faith Lutheran Home Campus. It was a long time coming, as he spent the last 25 years at nursing homes in Northwood and Stacyville.

Halbach takes the feeling of community seriously, and this is reflected in his work. His neighbors are the residents of the retirement communities he supervises.

“Building relationships with the seniors and their families is as important as the physical care provided,” Halbach said. “I have never met anyone who said that living in a nursing home is part of their bucket list of life adventures.”

But just as childhood is part of life, old age is another step. It is necessary. In turn, there must be someone to care for the elderly, and Halbach embraces that role, describing it as incredibly rewarding. While it is difficult for relatives to watch their loved ones in this situation, their caretakers become part of the extended family.