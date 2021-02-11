Schutter named secondary roads maintenance head in Winnebago County

Winnebago County Supervisors unanimously approved Ethan Schutter as maintenance superintendent for the Secondary Road Department on Feb. 9.

Schutter has served as acting maintenance superintendent since Mark Johnson retired on Dec. 25 after 37 years with the department.

“After interviewing five of nine applicants, we’ve decided to appoint Ethan Schutter from within to the position,” said County Engineer Scott Meinders. “What we have emphasized throughout the process is teamwork, positive leadership especially under pressure, strong communications, sharing information, and exchanging ideas. Ethan has done that during his interim period. I’ve been impressed by the way he’s stepped up to the plate.”

Supervisor Chair Terry Durby said he concurred with the positive assessment of Schutter’s growth as the acting maintenance superintendent.

“I think this is the right thing and I support it,” said Durby. “I dealt with (Ethan) on one of the road issues and was confident in the way he dealt with it.”

Supervisor Bill Jensvold agreed with the decision to hire from within, noting it may be a wise decision and good for staff morale with Schutter doing so well in the position.