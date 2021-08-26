 Skip to main content
Schools to host vaccine clinics
Schools to host vaccine clinics

  • Updated
Mitchell County Public Health has announced two upcoming vaccine clinics. Both will be held in Mitchell County school buildings.

Virus Outbreak Boosters

A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Feb. 24 in Natick, Mass. 

From 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, there will be a vaccine clinic at Osage Community High School. From 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, there will be a vaccine clinic at St. Ansgar Community High School.

Both clinics are open to the public for individuals who are at least 12 years old. No appointment needed, these are walk-in clinics.

For more information, contact Mitchell County Public Health at 641-832-3500.

