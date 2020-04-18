School's out: Osage will continue voluntary learning through end of year

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at her press conference last week that schools will remain closed through the end of the year.
Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. She ordered schools closed April 2.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said, explaining state data does not support safely reopening school buildings. “ ... I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
Iowa high school spring sports are canceled as well. Summer sports will be re-evaluated at a later date.
Osage Community School District implemented the continuous learning plan, and will continue to have voluntary participation.
In a letter she addresses to the senior class of 2020, Osage's Superintendent Barb Schwamman said that graduation would be held on June 21 if the May 17 date wouldn't be allowed. Prom was supposed to be this weekend, but that has now been moved to June 20.
In their continuous learning plans for this school year, most districts, 285 of 327, are offering “voluntary educational enrichment opportunities” — optional, ungraded work that won’t count for class credit. Voluntary opportunities include online activities and paper work sheet packets.
Only six districts have implemented “required educational services” for all grade levels. Those services should nearly match the rigor of normal classes, and student attendance will be taken and work can be graded.
The state also allowed 36 districts to provide a combination of required and voluntary learning. Among the state’s accredited private schools, 179 schools submitted plans — 80 for required, 73 for voluntary and 26 for a combination of both.
Going forward, districts will need to submit a “return to learn” plan by July 1 to the state Department of Education. Those can include summer school and other enrichment opportunities designed to address disruptions in learning as a result of COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds also waived the state-mandated late-August start date for school.
As for the decisions moving forward, Schwamman is still in meetings discussing what the rest of this year and next year will look like.
"... (Our) district is going to have to make some tough choices of what we use from this school year, can that be used towards next school year, how do we make up the curriculum that's been missed, especially at the high school level where it's harder to differentiate when you're in course loads," says Schwamman. "It's way too soon to make any final decisions but I know our admin team will have to have some conversations about that."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.