School's out: Osage will continue voluntary learning through end of year

Only six districts have implemented “required educational services” for all grade levels. Those services should nearly match the rigor of normal classes, and student attendance will be taken and work can be graded.

The state also allowed 36 districts to provide a combination of required and voluntary learning. Among the state’s accredited private schools, 179 schools submitted plans — 80 for required, 73 for voluntary and 26 for a combination of both.

Going forward, districts will need to submit a “return to learn” plan by July 1 to the state Department of Education. Those can include summer school and other enrichment opportunities designed to address disruptions in learning as a result of COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds also waived the state-mandated late-August start date for school.

As for the decisions moving forward, Schwamman is still in meetings discussing what the rest of this year and next year will look like.

"... (Our) district is going to have to make some tough choices of what we use from this school year, can that be used towards next school year, how do we make up the curriculum that's been missed, especially at the high school level where it's harder to differentiate when you're in course loads," says Schwamman. "It's way too soon to make any final decisions but I know our admin team will have to have some conversations about that."