School officials from Top of Iowa Conference working to keep it strong

Superintendents and athletic directors representing the 18 school districts that comprise the “Top of Iowa” athletic conference met on April 13 to discuss the future of their conference.

During the meeting, the group assessed the strengths and weaknesses of the current conference configuration as well as potential opportunities that may exist in making alterations.

No major changes to the conference membership have been made at this time, but the group agreed to review its current bylaws procedures manual and activities director manual. More meetings will likely take place over the summer months to finish this work.

“This meeting was a great opportunity to get everyone in the same room to talk through the issues and get on the same page with respect to our future as a conference,” said Darwin Lehmann, superintendent of the Forest City and Central Springs Community School Districts. “I think it’s safe to say that we are all committed to working together to continue to strengthen our conference while at the same time carefully reviewing any potential concerns that a school may have.”

The meeting was facilitated by Sam Miller, chief administrator with Central Rivers Area Education Agency. The Top of Iowa conference includes Belmond-Klemme, Bishop-Garrigan, Central Springs, Eagle Grove, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman Catholic, North Butler, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, Osage, Rockford Senior, St. Ansgar, West Fork, and West Hancock.

At the April 11 Forest City school board meeting, FCHS associate principal and activities director Chad Moore addressed the potential for a number of changes in conference affiliations across the state. He said that on Feb. 22 the Upper Iowa Conference extended an invitation to schools, including Osage.

“That could have an impact,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of rumors running around.”

It’s certainly not true that Garner or Forest City are leaving the Top of Iowa Conference, Moore noted.

We’ve not received any invitations,” Moore said. “We’ve had no conversations.”

Moore said that Hull Western Christian announced its plans to leave the Lakes Conference at year’s end and has no home yet. He cited other conference changes that appear to be in the ready in Iowa, including Waverly-Shell Rock’s apparent loss of affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Conference. He said there is potential for domino effects.

Moore said the Top of Iowa Conference is evaluating its strengths, weaknesses, potential opportunities, and potential threats. Strengths could include non-athletic activities, travel, and rivalries and weaknesses school size/enrollment disparities, travel, and conference size. He said disparities in school enrollments are a potential threat that is closely scrutinized.

“We’re sitting in a good spot no matter how this thing unfolds,” said Superintendent Lehmann. “We’re going to be in control of our own destiny.”

“We’re looking for stability long-term,” said Moore, noting that conference officials are undertaking due diligence. “It could be absolutely nothing or it could be a pretty big deal.”

Editor's Note: Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann provided information included in this article.

