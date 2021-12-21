School braces for potential COVID-19 restrictions

Superintendent Barb Schwamman passed out the newest OSHA policy in regard to COVID-19, a document which she indicated had again changed during the previous weekend.

“We’re starting to prepare more for this,” she said at the Dec. 21 Osage Community School Board meeting “So we knew back in November when OSHA published this emergency ruling that it would require employers with over 100 employees to show that their employees were fully vaccinated, or the employees would have to wear masks and be tested weekly.”

Those vaccinated would only need proof in the form of a vaccination card. Schwamman said she had been speaking with Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen.

Being tested weekly at the clinic would be at the employee’s expense, but every school is approaching the issue differently.

“Again, with the legal landscape, there’s nothing to adopt or do right now,” Schwamman said. “This could ying yang back, because we know it’s headed to the Supreme Court. We’ll be anxious to see what happens there. I’ve laid some groundwork, and I’ll let staff know (on Dec. 22).

“I’ve also met with people who have been vocal, saying they’re not vaccinated. I’ve met with a couple of employees and told them, ‘Here’s where we’re at, and here’s what it’s coming from.’ This isn’t something we’ve done totally. And they understand. Some are actually going to get their vaccination because they don’t want to deal with the weekly testing. And some of them, it won’t change anything.”

Schwamman said that OSHA indicates the school must have a plan in place, and OSHA could begin fining people out of compliance.

“And someone might say, ‘They’ll never come around to Osage, we’re in the middle of nowhere,’” Schwamman explained, adding that there are not many employers with over 100 employees in Mitchell County. “If we have a lower vaccination rate in this state, which we do right now, they’re going to target low vaccination rates, high employers. We would fit both of those categories.”

It is a $136,000 fine if the school is not in compliance, $13,000 per employee. The testing requirement does not take effect until February.

“We’re ahead of the ballgame,” Schwamman said. “I just have to work with somebody in the lab that (Ketelsen) told me to talk with. We’re probably going to need to have a special meeting for this at some point to adopt the policies.”

There was no action taken at the meeting.

• In other business, in November, for the Let’s Beat Diabetes challenge, an anonymous donor offered to match all donations. Osage sixth grader Emmery Dodd has type 1 diabetes, and at the end of the challenge, she held an oversized check representing the funds raised.

Leichsenring indicated the middle school raised over $1,000 to donate to juvenile diabetes research.

“(Adam) Brinkman’s home base won with over $300,” she said. Brinkman is the Osage Middle School math teacher. “So they get a pizza party tomorrow that they are very excited about. It was cool to see that amount raised by kids.”

One seventh grader donated $100 of his own money, according to Leichsenring. They had to take him aside and ask, “Do your parents’ know?”

“It’s going toward a really good cause,” the seventh grader told them.

• Board member Kelsey Jensen reported attending a Cedar River Complex meeting, where some concerns about parking were expressed.

“It’s an ongoing issue,” Schwamman said of staff and students using CRC parking. “Usually they put a ticket on there. If we know about it, we have a stern conversation about not parking there. It’s a fine line. Most days (the CRC) parking lot is wide open.

“It’s a difference in philosophies, because we want to work together, but it’s also the fact that we don’t want to say, ‘You can’t park in our parking lot.’ They’re a business, but in essence we are too.”

Schwamman said there are events held at the CRC when it uses school parking lots.

“So we want to collaborate,” she said. “We’ll work together.”

• Osage Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring indicated there was a family with three children moving into the school district from Great Britain.

“When we’re talking about families literally choosing a place to live, we’re talking about international families,” Leichsenring said. “There were a lot of districts in the areas to choose from, but they came here.”

