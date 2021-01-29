School board urges patrons to oppose SF159

On Jan. 28, the Iowa Senate approved a bill allowing allocation of state funds to private schools.

Earlier that day, the Osage Community School Board met to pass a resolution voicing opposition to the move.

This resolution stated that that the Board believes Iowa public schools provide a strong educational experience, that the vast majority of students attend public schools, and that families choose to remain in Iowa in part due to the quality of its public school system.

The Board also states that private schools lack accountability and are not subject to the same academic scrutiny or oversight by publicly elected school boards.

The bill must also be approved by the Iowa State House of Representatives. After the Senate’s measure, superintendent Barb Schwamman invited the public to contact the State House of Representatives, as a vote could be held as early as Monday afternoon.

“There’s still time,” Schwamman said. “It’s in the House now, and our patrons need to contact their Legislature and let them know how they feel about this.