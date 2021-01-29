School board urges patrons to oppose SF159

On Jan. 28, the Iowa Senate approved a bill allowing allocation of state funds to private schools.
Earlier that day, the Osage Community School Board met to pass a resolution voicing opposition to the move.
This resolution stated that that the Board believes Iowa public schools provide a strong educational experience, that the vast majority of students attend public schools, and that families choose to remain in Iowa in part due to the quality of its public school system.
The Board also states that private schools lack accountability and are not subject to the same academic scrutiny or oversight by publicly elected school boards.
The bill must also be approved by the Iowa State House of Representatives. After the Senate’s measure, superintendent Barb Schwamman invited the public to contact the State House of Representatives, as a vote could be held as early as Monday afternoon.
“There’s still time,” Schwamman said. “It’s in the House now, and our patrons need to contact their Legislature and let them know how they feel about this.
“Spending public money on private schools will take away from our educational funding. Public schools provide oversight, but it’s also the fact that we cannot turn away students. Every kid that comes to our door, we have to accept. We want to make sure people understand the consequences of Senate File 159.”
If the bill passes the House, Gov. Kim Reynolds would need to sign it into law. Reynolds has defended the merits of the bill.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has also raised concerns. It states in a newsletter that any change in transfer rules should be subject to thorough review, and that the bill would emphasize individuals over team sports.
Osage is one of many school districts in Iowa opposing SF159.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.