School Board lifts mask restrictions

With only seven days of the school year remaining, the Osage Community School Board’s attention turned to masks at its May 17 meeting.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman reported that on May 14, the school received guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health saying masks should be optional in schools.
Several Board members expressed confusion over the timing, with summer almost upon the students of Osage.
Decisions on wearing masks in other locals districts is sporadic, Schwamman said, with some keeping their old COVID-19 practices and some adopting the new recommendations.
“It’s really what we think is best for our school,” she said. “We know we’re going to have people upset on either side of this issue.”
The vaccination rate of the Osage staff is around two-thirds, according to an estimate by staff and members of the Board.
“I think we’ve done a very good job all year,” said Board member Todd Frein, who said around 70 percent of people at the May 16 graduation ceremony were not wearing masks. “My personal feeling is it’s time to see the smiles, see the kids’ faces.”
Board member Brenda Johanns stated she believed people should decide for themselves whether to wear a mask.
Board member Angela Nasstrom said she was disappointed in the timing of the announcement.
“Across the country, kids are the ones getting [COVID-19] and spreading it,” she said.
Nasstrom would support encouraging masks, with the exception of those who have not been fully vaccinated. The latter should proceed with more caution. She added that children should wear masks on school buses.
“I too am disappointed we have to discuss this with only seven days of school left,” board member Laura Potter said, adding she believed the district should finish the year with the previous rules in place.
Children bullying others for wearing masks or not wearing masks wound not be tolerated, Schwamman assured the Board.
“I think we’re way beyond making fun of people for wearing masks,” Board President Rick Sletten said.
Middle School principal Sarah Leichsenring gave a hypothetical example – a parent wanting his child to wear a mask, but the child not wearing a mask at school. She said she would not approach the student and ask them to follow the parent’s instructions.
“Those are the kinds of things we’re not going to deal with in terms of policing,” she said.
“That’s a conversation that has to happen at home,” elementary school principal Greg Adams said.
Frein moved to make the wearing of masks optional but recommended in the school, and mandatory on buses. The Board voted to approve the new mask rules for the last seven days of school.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.