School Board lifts mask restrictions

With only seven days of the school year remaining, the Osage Community School Board’s attention turned to masks at its May 17 meeting.

Superintendent Barb Schwamman reported that on May 14, the school received guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health saying masks should be optional in schools.

Several Board members expressed confusion over the timing, with summer almost upon the students of Osage.

Decisions on wearing masks in other locals districts is sporadic, Schwamman said, with some keeping their old COVID-19 practices and some adopting the new recommendations.

“It’s really what we think is best for our school,” she said. “We know we’re going to have people upset on either side of this issue.”

The vaccination rate of the Osage staff is around two-thirds, according to an estimate by staff and members of the Board.

“I think we’ve done a very good job all year,” said Board member Todd Frein, who said around 70 percent of people at the May 16 graduation ceremony were not wearing masks. “My personal feeling is it’s time to see the smiles, see the kids’ faces.”