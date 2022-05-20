School board debates superintendent salary

On May 16, the Osage Community School Board discussed the exempt salary proposal for Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman.

Schwamman is one of 60 superintendents in Iowa who is shared between two schools. Schwamman is also superintendent of Riceville Community School District.

“Our team makes this work,” she said.

School Board Director Kelsey Jensen said although she liked the exempt salary proposal, she would prefer to provide Schwamman with a vesting schedule as well.

“She brings so much to this organization,” Jensen said. “She’s a tremendous leader. She’s innovative. She’s an effective communicator. She’s what’s best for Osage. She does what’s best for kids first. She deserves to be reimbursed for those activities in running two school systems.

“My only qualm is that as a school board member I think we need to both represent the superintendent and the community.”

Jensen said that while the current financial package incentivizes Schwamman to stay at Osage, Jensen would like to see the School Board do more.

Jensen suggested an amendment for acceptance of the exempt salary proposal as written, but with addition of the vesting schedule for the proposed tax sheltered annuity.

“I want to make it a little more challenging for (Schwamman) to leave,” Jensen said.

The motion to amend died for lack of a second.

Jensen added she felt there was a lack of transparency in the exempt salary proposal process.

“Given lack of transparency (on the part of School Board President Rick Sletten), the power of group think was not maximized,” Jensen said.

“I do believe it is a whole board decision,” School Board Director Laura Potter said. “And I don’t feel just (Sletten) and I make that decision. I agree with (Jensen) on saying the transparency is lacking.”

Instead of amending the motion, Potter said she preferred discussing the situation over the new few months as a guide for the following year.

Sletten indicated the School Board previously matched an offer from outside the Osage School District presented to Schwamman. Sletten said it was discussed by the salary negotiation team, of which he is a member, before presentation to the School Board.

“In this case I was held back from delivering just out of respect for the position,” Sletten said of the suggested lack of transparency in regard to Schwamman’s salary. “Once I was given the green light to go ahead and deliver, I delivered…. In reviewing what was on the table at the time, it seemed most fair in reviewing other school districts. I felt strongly enough about this to proceed in this manner.”

The School Board accepted the exempt salary proposal as written, with Sletten, Potter, Director Brenda Johanns and Director Todd Frein voting yes and Jensen voting no.

“I believe that by not attaching a vesting strategy to these funds, we as a school board missed a strategic opportunity for Osage,” Jensen said.

The School Board also approved a proposal by Osage Athletic Director Michael Henson to charge admission fees for certain non-conference middle school sports events and cross country meets for the 2022-23 schoolyear.

Henson mentioned there were around $3,000 in additional expenses due to the increased price of officials. He provided the example of varsity football, which costs the school $240 per event.

Many middle school events and cross country meets which the Green Devils compete at charge admission fees, according to Henson.

“Anything we can do to stay ahead to get officials here is going to be huge,” Frein said.

“I have paid to go to cross country meets and I have no problem with that, because you pay for any other varsity event,” Johanns said.

Schwamman indicated that since she has been superintendent, she does not believe the Green Devils have achieved as much success during the spring sports season as in 2022.

Osage head wrestling coach Brent Jennings reported the Green Devils could potentially receive upgrades to its wrestling rooms through donations. Schwamman said there were additional steps necessary and there is no definitive project in the works.

Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring reported the middle school band received a Division One rating at Adventureland in Altoona. Out of 15 bands they received a runner-up trophy.

Leichsenring also reported that Osage’s assessment testing scores had improved from the previous schoolyear. Part of that was a dramatic increase in writing scores, which Leichsenring said is a difficult task.

“Especially in a time of technology, writing is not a strong suit,” she said. “Reading and writing are the crux of everything.”

This year the school saw several students with the top writing score, which is five, where last year there were none. Math scores increased, but not to the same extent. In ninth grade, 90 percent of students met the school improvement goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0