At their March 20 meeting, the Osage Community School District Board discussed placing a digital sign in front of the high school.

“You can put information on it for the community,” Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman said. “Almost all the schools in north Iowa have these. It’d be great with the walking path out there. We don’t see this causing any issues. The stop signs are out already twice during the day. We believe it’s the time to do this.”

The School Board approved the digital sign.

• Head coach Chris Kyhl and the Osage esports team continue to excel. The Rocket League squad got runner-up at the Iowa State Esports Tournament. The Overwatch team earned third place.

The number of free and reduced school lunches are being factored into the formula this year for sports classifications. The Osage football team will be Class 2A again, the fourth smallest school in that classification.

All of the spring sports seasons have started, including trap shooting, tennis, track and golf.

“The coaches put in a lot of hours,” said Osage student board representative Rylie Tabbert.

Osage Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring said she was excited for the middle school sports teams.

“This time of year brings an awareness that there’s lots of things going on for kids,” said Leichsenring. “We’re creating that. For middle school there’s a break in those seasons, and it’s much needed for coaches, and to give kids a break mentally and physically.”

School board member Todd Frein is impressed with the dedication shown by the students.

“It’s phenomenal,” Frein said. “It takes an unbelievable effort.”

• In the Iowa State Speech individual contest, Osage had 11 division one ratings and four division one ratings.

“It’s a tremendous honor to get division one ratings,” Schwamman added.

Amaris Haigh was selected to perform at the All-State Speech Festival.

"We are so very proud of her and this accomplishment, which is the highest honor in speech,” Schwamman said.

• According to Schwamman, pianist Henry Mauser was winner of the State Iowa Music Teachers Association pre-college panel audition, the highest honor for a piano musician.

• Schwamman provided an update on the multi-purpose room at the Osage Community Middle School, which was formerly known as the middle school gym.

“We talked about that space needing a revamp,” Schwamman said. “We also talked about taking the bleachers out, because it doesn’t have a lot of practical purpose for us, and they’re not really safe when they’re inspected that way. This will be a chance to paint the middle school gym. It gets used every single day by lots of people.”

Another painting job would be for doors and window frames. The last would be painting industrial arts instructor Brent Jennings’ shed area.

The multi-purpose room and the shed would be painted in the summer. College students would paint the doors and window frames during winter break. The School Board approved the painting bids.

• Schwamman said that the Osage Education Foundation (OEF) set teacher grant money at $20,000, and that she has received several applications. They are due back by April 15, and the committee will gather on April 16 for review.

“It’s always fun to see what teachers’ wish lists are,” Schwamman said. “We ask them to do above and beyond what we normally do in the classroom. Sometimes it’s furniture, sometimes it’s technology. The sky’s really the limit. That’s what we love about the creativity they come up with during this time. We appreciate the OEF.”

• Lincoln Elementary School Principal Greg Adams reported that Read across America was a great success. High school students read to elementary school students.

“I know the elementary kids really liked that,” Adams said. “It’s a great experience.”

• The School Board received fundraising requests. One was $100 to DECA. In addition, the international DECA students will be traveling to Orlando, Florida.

• Frein indicated the distinguished alumni nominations are now out to the scoring committee.

• The School Board approved an open enrollment request from Charles City to Osage, while one family moved outside the district but wanted to continue to attend school in Osage.

• While considering an offer from Coca-Cola, the School Board chose to remain with Pepsi products as its soft drink provider.