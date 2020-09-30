Schedule changes for Forest City Schools

The Forest City Community School District announced some schedule changes for the remainder of this week.
Although the varsity football team announced last week that there would be no games for the next two weeks due to COVID-19, the JJV team was able to reschedule and will play against St. Ansgar at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Forest City.
Middle school volleyball has rescheduled for next Tuesday. The seventh grade team plays in Forest City and the eighth grade team plays at Clear Lake.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!