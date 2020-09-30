 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schedule changes for Forest City Schools
0 comments
alert

Schedule changes for Forest City Schools

{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Community School District announced some schedule changes for the remainder of this week.

Although the varsity football team announced last week that there would be no games for the next two weeks due to COVID-19, the JJV team was able to reschedule and will play against St. Ansgar at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Forest City.

Middle school volleyball has rescheduled for next Tuesday. The seventh grade team plays in Forest City and the eighth grade team plays at Clear Lake.

Forest City schools logo

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Senior Activity Center dance, February 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News