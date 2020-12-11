Santa making appearance at Osage library

Santa Claus is coming to the Osage Public Library on Dec. 16.

According to a release from the library, Santa will be at the library's drive-up window from 5-6:30 p.m. The library is located at 406 Main St. in Osage.

Although this will be different from past years, youth will have the opportunity to talk to Santa at the drive-up window and they will get a little treat bag for stopping by, the release stated.

Library officials ask that those coming to the library use the south west alley to enter the drive-up window area.

Also, during the month of December, there will be Free Weekly Holiday Activity Kits that include a craft, paper activities and treat. The kits are geared for 3-10 year olds and are available to pick-up at drive-up window.

The library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

To check out books and movies, call 641-732-3323 and they can be picked up at window.

