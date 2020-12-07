Santa coming to Osage Public Library

Santa Claus is coming to town.

The Osage Public Library has announced in a press release that from 5-6:30 p.m. on on Dec. 16, Santa will be at the library’s drive-up window at 406 Main St.

The release stated that although this will be different from past years, youth will have the opportunity to talk to Santa. They will get a little treat bag for stopping by as well.

Please use the southwest alley to enter the drive-up window area.

Also during the month of December, there will be free weekly holiday activity kits that include a craft, paper activities and a treat. The kits are geared for ages 3-10 years old and are available to pick up at drive-up window.

The library hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

