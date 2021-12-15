Santa Claus comes to Mitchell County

No one is sure how long Santa Claus has been coming to the Osage Public Library. Maybe he has always been visiting Mitchell County.

Saint Nick sits on a sofa while Mrs. Claus leans upon a bookshelf. In the distance, after turning the corner while following reindeer hoof prints, children face the reality of the situation. For some it is disbelief and pure joy, for others it is a moment for tears and consolation.

Many mortals have worn Santa’s suit.

“I’ve been doing it for 2,021 years,” said this December’s Santa. For five years, Santa has been coming to the library, where he accidently calls himself Grandpa, before switching back to his rightful title. For a moment, Santa praises himself: “I love the man. He is the man. He’s me.”

Santa loves the children. Infants are his favorite.

“They’ll stare up, turn their heads and look at you,” Santa said. “The wonder in their eyes. It’s hard to explain. They’re good kids, all of them.”

“Santa has a very big heart,” said Mrs. Claus. “It’s wonderful. I have someone to bake cookies for. We consider everyone our child. Even the elves.”

When Santa arrived that day, the weather was a windy 65 degrees. However, the librarians patiently waited for the arctic front he brought with him from the North Pole.

A girl arrives to discuss her request for a Christmas gift. It is Khloe White. She says she wants a baby brother.

“It was fun,” Khloe said about talking to Santa.

For five years, children’s librarian Tracy Scharper has organized this special event. That day, it is difficult to keep track of her as she hurries through the aisles.

She has three children of her own, who have most likely outgrown Santa’s lap. However, when they were young enough to appreciate his magic, Scharper brought them to witness Santa in all of his glory. Therefore she understands the importance of this ceremony.

Last year, thanks to COVID-19, Santa was relegated to the library’s drive-through, taking gift orders like a worker at McDonald’s. It was joyful, but not the same.

“The kids got to talk to him through the window,” Scharper said, adding she was just appreciative to have any event. “It definitely was different, but we were glad we were able to provide some form, where they could see and talk to Santa, even though it wasn’t in person and sitting on his lap.”

Scharper estimates the library was down to 100 children visiting Santa last December, compared with 200 on average.

“But I was pleased with the turnout last year with everything going on,” she said.

In 2021, with a sense of relief, Santa lowered the mask covering his beard.

“The spirit of Santa is here,” Scharper said of the many men who take his form, which changes from year to year. Two have served in the time she has worked at the library.

Santa organizer is one of the perks of her job.

However, a crying child is not a perk, though it is a common sight. Some refuse to leave their parent’s side. There are many theories. Some psychologists believe children are frightened because Santa can judge whether they are naughty or nice, while others believe it is because, no matter how amazing, Santa is still a stranger to young girls and boys.

“It’s just something that happens,” Scharper said. “I encourage the parents to sit with them and make them feel a bit more comfortable.”

COVID-19 is not the first obstacle this ceremony of Santa has faced. While it is the most wonderful time of the year, it is also the worst time of the year in terms of weather. Ice and snow make any winter event unpredictable.

“Having a windstorm is a new one for us,” Scharper said.

By the time the event is finished, it is dark. The reindeer have taken Santa Claus and the pleasant weather into the clouds as Christmas lights flicker on. Fortunately, Santa’s sleigh contains a parchment with the name of each child, with each gift they have requested for their Christmas stockings.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

