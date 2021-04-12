Sand volleyball coming to CRC

The Cedar River Complex in Osage has announced it will be offering a new program – sand volleyball.

According to a CRC release, Patricia Hirata deMoura Mullenbach will be coaching students (entering these grades in the fall) fourth grade through 12th grade.

Mullenbach brings 20 years of experience in beach volleyball at a variety of levels and roles, the release stated. She has been both a player and a coach, including eight years as a professional beach volleyball players in Brazil. Mullenbach's experience will provide a fun and unique opportunity, according to the press release.

Those interested should watch Facebook for details – no dates have provided yet. For more information, contact Nicole Dodd with questions at nicoled@cedarrivercomplex.com.

