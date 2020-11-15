Sam Crosser fills Osage with music

"I asked him if he could teach me, and he said, ‘Sure. You can either do it by mail or you could come to my house.’ My brother lived in Minneapolis, so I had someone to stay with.

The two had more in common than music.

"One lesson, Fest said he couldn’t do it because that was his birthday, May 13," Crosser said. “I said, ‘Well, that’s my birthday too.’ So he said, ‘OK, I’ll make an exception.’”

Ten years later, Fest returned to Osage to play at the First United Methodist Church, because it has a grand piano. Crosser wined and dined and reminisced with his old teacher at the supper club south of town.

“My wife and I were alone in a corner of the room, but Manfredo wanted me to sit next to him," Crosser said.

Much later, Crosser and his wife had driven to State College in Pennsylvania to visit his brother, who had given him a jazz magazine for the road home. There was an article about Fest. He had died.

“It was devastating,” Crosser said. “He was a big influence. I still practice his technique.”

