Saints' offensive line powers rushing attack through Warhawks

Seniors Ryan Cole and Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler combine to form a unique rushing attack for St. Ansgar that's tough for North Iowa football teams to defend. The three were on display again in a 54-21 homecoming win over West Fork on Friday night.
The backfield combined for over 400 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. Salz had a team-high six touchdown runs and Cole and Isler each had one in the win over the Warhawks.
Typically, the guys who score the touchdowns are the ones who get the spotlight – and that's normally the case for Cole, Salz and Isler. But those guys couldn't do it without the fellas up front, who typically work in silence.
“They bring it every day," head coach Drew Clevenger said. "It’s not a glorious position, but they’re a pretty hard-nosed crew. They take a lot of pride and they battle for each other.”
Friday night's starting five consisted of seniors Collin Ubben, Sage Hulshizer and Alex Hansen and juniors Kasey Hemann and Jex Schutjer. It's not uncommon for their work to go unnoticed, but they like it better that way.
“It’s a good thing," Ubben said. "We want them to get all the credit and we just want to be back and doing our job.”
The Saints are ranked second in the Class A Associated Press poll and now sit at a perfect 4-0 record. With 17 total rushing touchdowns in four games, St. Ansgar's rushing attack is known as one of the best in the state.
“Our style of football maybe isn’t as aesthetically as pleasing as some of the spread stuff, but we like getting after it up front," Clevenger said. "We like to play that way here and our guys certainly take pride in it.”
The physical, downhill style of offense is great when you have three different capable rushers. Cole gave his guys plenty of credit after the win on Friday night.
“These guys do pretty much everything for us," Cole said. "If there’s not a hole, there’s nowhere we can run and we can’t get any yards so it’s all to the lineman. They’re a great group of guys and I love to have them on my team.”
It didn't look like the Saints were going to win by 33 points at the start of the night. The Warhawks, fresh off a 35-6 victory over Newman Catholic, came out hot on offense and St. Ansgar struggled to stop them.
Salz capped of St. Ansgar's opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Saints up 7-0 right away. The Warhawks answered when senior quarterback Kayden Ames went 4-for-4 on the opening drive and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Ren Heimer.
The Saints and Warhawks traded touchdowns again on the next two possessions and the score was 14-14 after just one quarter of play.
Ryan Cole scored his only rushing touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run at the start of the second quarter to make the score 21-14. Again, Ames and the Warhawks' offense responded. This time, Ames hit senior Kellen Cameron on a 12-yard touchdown pass to even the score at 21-21.
That would be the last time the Warhawks scored. The Saints went on to score 33 unanswered points over the course of the rest of the game.
“They made some adjustments and honestly we just couldn’t stop them defensively," West Fork head coach James Perez said. "They kind of did what they wanted. I think they had almost 500 yards total offense and they’ve just got some guys and some size. They’re well coached and they do things right.”
While St. Ansgar looked like it is deserving of the No. 2 spot in the rankings, Clevenger knows the team can't get too caught up in the them.
“I can tell you just off the top of my head, there’s a lot of things that we’re going to need to fix," Clevenger said. "We want to be a better football team next Friday then we are this week.”
West Fork drops to 2-1 on the year and St. Ansgar improves to 4-0. The Warhawks play at home against Nashua-Plainfield next Friday and St. Ansgar will travel to North Butler.
