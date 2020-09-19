Saints' offensive line powers rushing attack through Warhawks

“Our style of football maybe isn’t as aesthetically as pleasing as some of the spread stuff, but we like getting after it up front," Clevenger said. "We like to play that way here and our guys certainly take pride in it.”

The physical, downhill style of offense is great when you have three different capable rushers. Cole gave his guys plenty of credit after the win on Friday night.

“These guys do pretty much everything for us," Cole said. "If there’s not a hole, there’s nowhere we can run and we can’t get any yards so it’s all to the lineman. They’re a great group of guys and I love to have them on my team.”

It didn't look like the Saints were going to win by 33 points at the start of the night. The Warhawks, fresh off a 35-6 victory over Newman Catholic, came out hot on offense and St. Ansgar struggled to stop them.

Salz capped of St. Ansgar's opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Saints up 7-0 right away. The Warhawks answered when senior quarterback Kayden Ames went 4-for-4 on the opening drive and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Ren Heimer.

The Saints and Warhawks traded touchdowns again on the next two possessions and the score was 14-14 after just one quarter of play.