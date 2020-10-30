Saints cruise through Warriors in third round of playoffs

On paper, the matchup between Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar and No. 9 South Winneshiek was supposed to be one of the closest games of the weekend in the Class A playoffs.
Someone forgot to tell that to St. Ansgar.
The Saints had no problem with the ninth-ranked team in the state, rolling through the Warriors, 42-6, in the third round of the playoffs on Friday night in St. Ansgar.
"Real pleased with how we played," head coach Drew Clevenger said. "South Winn is a good team and they had our full attention coming in. They were physical on film it looked like. I think we were just able to keep winning at the point of attack and wore them down."
Senior running back Ryan Cole was nearly unstoppable for the Saints, finishing the night with over 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler each chipped in a touchdown as well.
The Warriors received the ball to start the game and drove the ball down inside the redzone. The Saints came up with a stop on fourth down and drove the length of the field on offense right after. Cole had a 5-yard touchdown to make the score 7-0.
Again, St. Ansgar's defense held on fourth down and, again, Cole scored for the Saints on the following offensive possession, making the score 14-0.
Senior defensive lineman Sage Hulshizer recovered a fumble on defense and Cole capitalized on a 5-yard touchdown run. At the half, the Saints led, 21-0.
Cole picked up right where he left off with a 55-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half. But the Warriors were finally able to cut into the lead, when senior quarterback Jacob Herold threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to junior Nick Holien. The score was 28-6 midway through the third quarter.
That would be the first and last time South Winneshiek scored on the night. The Saints locked down on defense for the rest of the game. Salz and Isler each added touchdown runs before the night was over.
In the win, Cole moved into the top-five in rushing yards for St. Ansgar in program history.
"It was a good game for us, but now we're focused onto the next team," Cole said. "We've got to really focus up and we're all dialed in for the next game, because that's the biggest game right now."
The Saints are now 9-0 on the season and will face MFL-Mar-Mac next week with a shot at the UNI-Dome on the line.
