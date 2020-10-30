Saints cruise through Warriors in third round of playoffs

On paper, the matchup between Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar and No. 9 South Winneshiek was supposed to be one of the closest games of the weekend in the Class A playoffs.

Someone forgot to tell that to St. Ansgar.

The Saints had no problem with the ninth-ranked team in the state, rolling through the Warriors, 42-6, in the third round of the playoffs on Friday night in St. Ansgar.

"Real pleased with how we played," head coach Drew Clevenger said. "South Winn is a good team and they had our full attention coming in. They were physical on film it looked like. I think we were just able to keep winning at the point of attack and wore them down."

Senior running back Ryan Cole was nearly unstoppable for the Saints, finishing the night with over 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler each chipped in a touchdown as well.

The Warriors received the ball to start the game and drove the ball down inside the redzone. The Saints came up with a stop on fourth down and drove the length of the field on offense right after. Cole had a 5-yard touchdown to make the score 7-0.