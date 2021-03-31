Saint Arnold to appear at Limestone Brewers

Lori Stewart places trust in the people of Mitchell County.
She must, because after beginning a mural to hang in Limestone Brewers, she allowed the public to come together to finish the work. Everyone, including Stewart, signed their names to the finished product.
But that is the idea of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, to encourage artists of all kinds in the community to participate.
“I think it’s such an important thing to expose everyone to art, including our kids,” Stewart said. “People hear the word art, and they shy away from it because they think, ‘I’m not educated, I can’t be a part of that,’ or they think they don’t know enough about art. That’s not true.”
Patrick Mackin is Chair of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, which holds monthly meetings.
“We think the mural project is an excellent example of the kinds of things our citizens can take part in to keep Mitchell County a great place to live,” Mackin said.
Some time ago, Stewart learned that Tony Wynohrad – one of the owners of Limestone Brewers, along with Josh Olson and Laura Wynohrad – was looking for someone to paint a mural of Saint Arnold. Saint Arnold already welcomed people into the brewery, but Wynohrad wanted a much larger version.
Arnold is an interesting patron saint. He is a guide for hop-pickers and beer brewers, and therefore appropriate for the Limestone Brewery shop on Main Street in Osage.
In the legend, Saint Arnold’s encouragement of brewing and consuming beer indirectly saved lives. During the brewing process, water needed to be boiled, thus ridding it of pathogens. While others drank contaminated water, the low alcohol beer consumed by the people of Arnold’s church helped many survive the plague.
Stewart saw the Saint Arnold mural as a boon for the Fine Arts Council and as well-timed, painted in the middle of a pandemic during the coldest part of the year.
It was just after Christmas when they started the tribute to Saint Arnold.
“With COVID, I think people were itching for some kind of a project, where they could get out and do something,” Stewart said. “We kept to small groups, wore masks, things like that. Right now, art is so important. It’s an outlet.”
The artists could work on the mural project at a distance from each other.
Stewart designed the painting and did prep work for the eight foot by eight foot mural. She described it as a jumbo ‘paint by numbers’ kit. After getting the project started, she handed her brush to the people.
“It’s a line art design,” Stewart said. “We used flat colors, so it was real easy for the public to come in and help paint the background and whatever they were comfortable painting. I instructed them on what we needed done, and they were good about coming in and helping.”
The public had agency in the process, allowed to choose their own colors.
Another group came in afterward to work on the finer, finishing details. And that is why every artist involved in the process signed their names to the collective display.
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9, there will be an unveiling reception at Limestone Brewers for everyone who helped.
In turn, the public and the Fine Arts Council helps Stewart. While she is a full time commercial artist, the council provides motivation and support that helps her as a print maker. Her artwork hangs in galleries around the area.
Mackin and Stewart know there are many others who could benefit from this community organization. For example, the Fine Arts Council is planning a county-wide art show in conjunction with one of this summer's Cedar Summerstock productions.
The stage is big enough for everyone.
Mackin encourages people who do not see themselves as artists to consider participating. An example provided by Mackin is an artist who makes model railroad structures and is considering an exhibition at the show.
“We know that there are many people out there, of all ages, who are creative,” Mackin said. “We take a very broad view of this creativity.
“‘Fine arts’ in our understanding can include painting, writing, performing, basket weaving, chain saw restoration, quilting, photography and the like: essentially anything that requires imagination and a little skill.”
