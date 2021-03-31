Saint Arnold to appear at Limestone Brewers

“It’s a line art design,” Stewart said. “We used flat colors, so it was real easy for the public to come in and help paint the background and whatever they were comfortable painting. I instructed them on what we needed done, and they were good about coming in and helping.”

The public had agency in the process, allowed to choose their own colors.

Another group came in afterward to work on the finer, finishing details. And that is why every artist involved in the process signed their names to the collective display.

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9, there will be an unveiling reception at Limestone Brewers for everyone who helped.

In turn, the public and the Fine Arts Council helps Stewart. While she is a full time commercial artist, the council provides motivation and support that helps her as a print maker. Her artwork hangs in galleries around the area.

Mackin and Stewart know there are many others who could benefit from this community organization. For example, the Fine Arts Council is planning a county-wide art show in conjunction with one of this summer's Cedar Summerstock productions.

The stage is big enough for everyone.