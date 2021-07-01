Saint Ansgar seeking tax relief for new housing

“There aren’t many housing starts in Mitchell County," he said. "I’m certainly hoping we can improve that any way possible.”

“I’m sure it has to do with the cost of material currently,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said of housing projects during a difficult market.

Horgen said the development would be on the southwest corner of town, along Foothill Avenue and Eighth Street. There would be 13 houses to begin with, with the potential for more. He also said the Saint Ansgar City Council cannot proceed without knowing the supervisors’ intent.

“It’s not like you’re spending money,” Horgen said. “It’s money you don’t have yet. If we don’t build houses, we don’t get tax base, you won’t get the money anyway.

“Through the city we’re extending 10 years of tax abatement. We can’t go any further than that without going to the county and the schools and asking for their permission to do that. It’s not our tax money beyond that, according to law. The county has done this in the past for all kinds of different projects.”

Horgen said Saint Ansgar has reached its spending and borrowing limits.