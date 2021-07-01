Saint Ansgar seeking tax relief for new housing

At the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 29, Saint Ansgar Mayor Keith Horgan asked for the Board’s blessing to receive tax relief in order to move forward with a housing development.
“We’ve tentatively reached an agreement with them on how to start,” he said of potential construction in Saint Ansgar. “The project’s been downsized to a Phase One, which would be a 13-house addition. In order to provide infrastructure, the city has agreed to X number of dollars, and we’ve also extended 10 years at 100 percent on TIF, to help repay infrastructure within the housing development itself.”
Horgen said the developer has asked for an additional five years.
“[It] can certainly be done with the school’s blessing and your blessing," he said. "It’s essential that we have this support in order for them to continue.”
Horgen added that he believes the Saint Ansgar School District would not turn down the plan. He requested to be on the official Board of Supervisors agenda for the July 6 meeting.
When Supervisor Steve Smolik asked if Horgen was requesting financial support, Horgen said they needed the school’s blessing and the Board’s blessing to forgive the taxes in order to extend an additional five years.
“The taxes will be given to the developer to pay for the infrastructure to be built within the development,” Horgen said. “The cost of things now, and the cost of land to bring it into the city is great. If we don’t get this type of assistance… then it’s almost impossible to get the housing started.
“There aren’t many housing starts in Mitchell County," he said. "I’m certainly hoping we can improve that any way possible.”
“I’m sure it has to do with the cost of material currently,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said of housing projects during a difficult market.
Horgen said the development would be on the southwest corner of town, along Foothill Avenue and Eighth Street. There would be 13 houses to begin with, with the potential for more. He also said the Saint Ansgar City Council cannot proceed without knowing the supervisors’ intent.
“It’s not like you’re spending money,” Horgen said. “It’s money you don’t have yet. If we don’t build houses, we don’t get tax base, you won’t get the money anyway.
“Through the city we’re extending 10 years of tax abatement. We can’t go any further than that without going to the county and the schools and asking for their permission to do that. It’s not our tax money beyond that, according to law. The county has done this in the past for all kinds of different projects.”
Horgen said Saint Ansgar has reached its spending and borrowing limits.
“People say, ‘well, the city’s going to benefit so they should spend money to do this,’” Horgen said. “We certainly would if we could afford to. We’re at borrowing limits and we need to take care of people that already live there as well.
“The benefits to a community and a county are huge, once you start getting houses in town and you keep your school funded. New people come to town. It evolves into something great.”
Supervisor Jim Wherry requested a map and plans for the development.
“Until it’s official with the city council, we can’t put in all of the numbers either,” Horgen replied. “But we can’t go forward without knowing we’re going to have support for the 15-year plan.”
Horgen said they already have interest from developers to build on site.
“I think it sounds like a pretty good plan,” Mayer said. “It’s not going to cost the county anything. It’s going to delay the property taxes for 15 year. It probably won’t happen otherwise.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.