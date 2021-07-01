 Skip to main content
Saint Ansgar man killed in tractor accident
Robert Grundel, 42, of Saint Ansgar, was killed Wednesday evening when he lost control of his John Deere tractor.

Iowa State Patrol

According to an Iowa State Patrol report, at 8:04 p.m. the accident occurred on State Line Road west of Dancer Avenue.

The report stated that Grundel was westbound on State Line Road when he lost control of his tractor, entering the south ditch and rolling over.

No other details were available.

Assisting at the scene were the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell County EMS, Mauer County Minnesota Sheriff’s Department, Lyle, Minnesota Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol.

