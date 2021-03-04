 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sacred Heart to host supper
0 comments

Sacred Heart to host supper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On March 14, the Sacred Heart Building Committee will host a St. Patrick’s Day drive through supper at the Sacred Heart Church Hall from 4-6 p.m.

The Irish featured menu includes a rib patty, kettle chips, coleslaw, pistachio salad and mint brownies. The supper is a free will donation, with the suggested donation of $9 per meal. The public is recommended to call ahead to order at 641-732-4342 by March 12, but same day drive-ups are welcome.

Thirty-five random lucky winners will receive golden ticket cash prizes of $5, $10 or $20 in their food containers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News