Sacred Heart to host supper

On March 14, the Sacred Heart Building Committee will host a St. Patrick’s Day drive through supper at the Sacred Heart Church Hall from 4-6 p.m.
The Irish featured menu includes a rib patty, kettle chips, coleslaw, pistachio salad and mint brownies. The supper is a free will donation, with the suggested donation of $9 per meal. The public is recommended to call ahead to order at 641-732-4342 by March 12, but same day drive-ups are welcome.
Thirty-five random lucky winners will receive golden ticket cash prizes of $5, $10 or $20 in their food containers.