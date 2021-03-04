Sacred Heart to host supper

On March 14, the Sacred Heart Building Committee will host a St. Patrick’s Day drive through supper at the Sacred Heart Church Hall from 4-6 p.m.

The Irish featured menu includes a rib patty, kettle chips, coleslaw, pistachio salad and mint brownies. The supper is a free will donation, with the suggested donation of $9 per meal. The public is recommended to call ahead to order at 641-732-4342 by March 12, but same day drive-ups are welcome.