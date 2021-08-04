 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sacred Heart to host Guild Supper
0 comments

Sacred Heart to host Guild Supper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sacred Heart Church will be hosting the Guild Supper on Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Sacred Heart Church Hall.

Sacred Heart 9

A special Mass was held in 2019 to dedicate the new Sacred Heart Church in Osage. 

Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pie, dinner roll and salad. Serving runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

The public is welcome. The event is handicap accessible. Use the entrance by the east parking lot. There will be dining-in with social distancing. Carry-outs are available.

Sacred Heart would appreciate if patrons call the church office at 641-732-4342 by Monday, Aug. 9 to reserve meals.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
What's a fair without fair food?
News

What's a fair without fair food?

  • Updated

Folks attending the 150th anniversary of the Mitchell County Fair will view exhibits, judging, amusement rides, grandstand performances and mu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News