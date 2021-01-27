 Skip to main content
Sacred Heart to hold Valentine's supper
Sacred Heart to hold Valentine's supper

The Sacred Heart Guild will hold a Valentine’s Day supper on Sunday, Feb. 14. The meal will be boasted chicken. Suggested cost is $9, but this is a freewill offering event.

According to the press release, Sacred Heart recommends calling the church office at 641-732-4342 by Feb. 10, to reserve meals. Serving will be drive through only between 4-6 p.m. at the Columbus Club in Osage. Please note these changes in date, time and location.

Sacred Heart Church

The stained glass windows and paintings depicting the Stations of the Cross at Sacred Heart Church. 

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

