Sacred Heart to hold Valentine's supper

The Sacred Heart Guild will hold a Valentine’s Day supper on Sunday, Feb. 14. The meal will be boasted chicken. Suggested cost is $9, but this is a freewill offering event.

According to the press release, Sacred Heart recommends calling the church office at 641-732-4342 by Feb. 10, to reserve meals. Serving will be drive through only between 4-6 p.m. at the Columbus Club in Osage. Please note these changes in date, time and location.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News.

