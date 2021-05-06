Sacred Heart to hold Guild Supper

Sacred Heart Church will be hosting the Guild Supper on Thursday, May 13, in the Sacred Heart Church Hall.

Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, pie, dinner roll and salad. Serving runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

The public is welcome. The event is handicap accessible. Use the entrance by the east parking lot. There will be dining-in with social distancing. Carry-outs are available.

Sacred Heart would appreciate if patrons call the church office at (641) 732-4342 by Monday, May 10, to reserve meals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0