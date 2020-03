Sacred Heart Church will host the Guild Supper on Thursday, in the Sacred Heart Church Hall.

Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green been casserole, dinner rolls, and assorted pies and salads. Serving is from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Public is welcome. Handicap accessible.