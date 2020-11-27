Sacred Heart Guild Community Supper set

Sacred Heart Church will be hosting a drive-through Guild Supper on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Menu is ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, salad & pie. Serving will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

A free will donation will be taken and the public is welcome. Please use the north entrance to the parking lot on the East side of the Church.

This will be a drive-through only event.

St. Isidore Ladies, you will be able to use your BOGO card at the Feb. 11 Guild Supper, since the December event is free will donation.

Call the church office at (641)732-4342 by Monday, Dec. 7, to reserve your meals.

