Sacred Heart Church will be hosting the Guild Supper on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Sacred Heart Church Hall.

The menu is turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, dinner roll and pie. Serving is from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. T

he public is welcome. The supper is handicap accessible, and there will be dining-in with social distancing. Carry-outs are available.

