The newly crowned Winnebago County Fair Queen, Allison Rygh of Lake Mills, has been a well-known 4-H fixture at the fair for many years, but chose to wait until after her senior year of high school to vie for queen.

The 18-year-old daughter of Bill and Laurie Rygh has taken home ribbons in a myriad of 4-H projects and shows over many years and has competed in the fair talent competition in the past, regularly advancing to state fair competition. However, she never signed up for the county contest until 2023.

“I always thought I would do it my senior year,” said Rygh, noting she is looking forward to all the new experiences at the Iowa State Fair later this summer after being crowned a county queen. “It didn’t seem right to do it any other year.”

During her public remarks on the night of the July 13 queen contest, Rygh urged everyone to come to the fair for the exhibitions because the people completing them have so much passion for their projects and livestock. She and her brother, Justin Rygh, have received top ribbons for their livestock through the years, including sheep, rabbits, chickens, and beef cattle.

Rygh edged out fair queen runner-up Lisa Heyer of Titonka and second runner-up Lexi Schaumburg of Forest City. She was crowned by outgoing Winnebago County Fair Queen Joslynne Plath.

“Honestly, I’m happy to have the opportunity to represent and it’s a great way to round out my 4-H career,” said Rygh after being crowned.

In her public remarks, second runner-up Schaumburg, daughter of Emily and Matthew Schaumburg, cited all the amazing individuals that people can meet at the fair and the fact that they create so many things to keep anyone occupied.

First runner-up Heyer 16 and daughter of Jason and Amanda Heyer, encouraged everyone to go to the fair because it is all about family.

“The fair is a place for people to come for a good outing and fun,” she said.

As departing queen, Plath said “I was happy to talk to students from the elementary level to the high school level.” She said she enjoyed meeting the other county fair queens at the state fair.

“I made so many new friends and acquaintances, I will truly miss it,” said Plath. “It is just one year and it goes by really fast.”

Plath is a good friend of 2021 Winnebago County Fair Queen Madison Branstad and the two of them served as the judges for this year’s Little Miss and Little Mister contest.

Twenty-three area children ages 5-8 signed up to compete in the Little Miss and Little Mister contest. Haylie Nelson, 8, could hardly believe it when she was named Little Miss and her friend, 8-year-old Lyndsey Oldenkamp was named runner-up right alongside her.

“I was really surprised,” Nelson said. “I just really like to win.”

Nelson called her relationship with the runner-up Little Miss one of “very good friends since last year.” Nelson is the daughter of Rob and Nicole Nelson.

Little Mister Dominyk Roth, 7, said he likes sports, singling out football as one of his favorites. The runner-up Little Mister was 6-year-old Gage Greenfield.

Other recognitions were presented as follows: Mila Langfald (5) as Little Miss Friendly, Joey Murra (8) as Little Mister Outgoing, Teddy Holtan (8) as Little Mister Thoughtful, Caleb Willmert (6) as Little Mister Manners, Sylus Beaman (5) as Little Mister Fashionista, Eli Roth (6) as Little Mister Imagination, Kaya Wubben (6) as Little Miss Funny, Esther Van Hove (7) as Little Miss Creative, Josie Ray (8) as Little Miss Fashionista, Shelby Murra (7) as Little Miss Thoughtful, Amy Charlson (7) as Little Miss Curious, Lexi Smith (7) as Little Miss Helpful, Tristyn Branstad (6) as Little Miss Cheerful, McKenzie Willmert (8) as Little Miss Manners, Sadie Haugen (7) as Little Miss Chatty, Kairi Knudson (5) as Little Miss Imagination, Erde May (8) as Little Miss Outgoing, Evelyn Garcia (5) as Little Miss Mindful, and Cillian Weydert also was registered to compete.