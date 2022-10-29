Rygh makes statement with all-state performance at final XC meet of season

FORT DODGE – Justin Rygh, a Lake Mills junior, put the finishing touches on his cross country season on Friday, standing on the awards deck overlooking Lakeside Municipal Golf Course as a top-15 state medalist in 1A competition.

Rygh is the first medalist for the Bulldogs since his older brother Carson a handful of years ago. Rygh placed seventh in the state meet in 16 minutes, 32.41 seconds.

From the start of the year on, Rygh had the mindset of it being “make or break” and he wasn’t willing to break. After disappointments as a freshman and sophomore, Rygh was all-in for a junior year to remember.

Now, he officially is on the same level as his brother.

“Long time in the making,” Rygh said.

Rygh took a similar strategy to an earlier race in Waverly, picking off people around the 1.5-mile mark.

“There were few trailing (runners) that started with that pack, but fell behind and I just had to keep catching,” Rygh said.

“I’m so proud of Justin,” Lake Mills head coach Beth Van Roekel added. “This has been his dream to get here. He’s learned how to run a good race.”

Lake Mills finished 11th in the team race with 263 points. Freshman Knute Rogne was the only one in the top-100, crossing the line in 64th in 17:55.51.

It returns everybody in the scoring five for 2023.