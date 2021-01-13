Ryan Huffman's students peacefully assemble

“We discussed how a lot of the lives, because of one isolated incident, are going to change permanently because of what they did,” Huffman said.

Most students either learn about history and politics in school, or are increasingly exposed to the modes of thought expressed by their parents, or are bombarded by Internet content, where different media outlets battle for attention.

Middle schoolers can be influenced by pushing a button. This is done intentionally by those on the other side of the screen. More clicks equals more profit.

There is an app for political beliefs.

“That can shift a lot of opinions about what happened,” Huffman said. “You’ve got to look at both sides of media, too.”

So far, 2021 has only been an extension of 2020 – full of COVID-19 and riots.

“We try to look at it from a citizenship level,” Huffman. “We talked about protests, because when you look at 2020 – we had protests about wearing masks – we were able to talk about peaceful assembly as opposed to what happened in D.C.”