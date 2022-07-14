RV enthusiasts descend on Forest City for Winnebago Grand National Rally

For more than 50 years now, Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., has welcomed its owner community to Forest City. This year’s event is July 17-21 at Winnebago’s Forest City Rally Grounds.

There, Winnebago RV owners take part in the Winnebago Grand National Rally, for a week-long celebration of Winnebago. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Driving Route 66,” a tribute to the famous highway that serves as a symbol of our mobile nation on the road.

Throughout the event, guests can explore this year’s lineup of motorhomes and towable products, participate in educational seminars, tour manufacturing facilities, receive RV service, meet Winnebago team members, experience the e-RV, and enjoy evening entertainment.

“The Grand National Rally is an annual highlight for Winnebago and the company’s most enthusiastic owners,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said. “It is extremely gratifying to bring together diverse groups of people who share a love of the outdoors and of RV travel in particular. We look forward to celebrating with this community, whose feedback, insights and support have inspired us to continuously improve and transform the way we build products, keeping us on the leading edge of technology, innovation and service.”

This year’s Grand National Rally will host more than 550 RVs and upwards of 1,000 guests.

Key highlights include:

● In-person product displays, including a first look at two limited-edition versions of the popular Solis and Vista/Sunstar models that come from Winnebago’s partnership with the National Park Foundation.

● Daily seminars on topics ranging from RV maintenance and travel to personal health and wellness and how to increase outdoor equity and inclusion in RV communities.

● In-person factory tours and opportunities to interact with Winnebago team members and leaders.

● On-site RV repair service through the Winnebago Factory Service Center.

● e-RV Ride and Drive, an opportunity to experience Winnebago Industries’ exciting all-electric, zero-emission prototype camper van.

● More than 150 vendors providing RV product and service information

● Musical entertainment by Canadian blues artist The Soul Brothers and Eagles tribute band Hotel California.

Attendees can also support Winnebago’s community service efforts by participating in an on-site blood drive and a rally-ground trail clean-up led by the Winnebago product and engineering teams.

For more information and to register to attend the event, visit Winnebago’s Grand National Rally site, www.winnebago.com/owners/grand-national-rally.