Rushing attacks collide: Newman Catholic, St. Ansgar square off in game of the week

Newman Catholic comes into the matchup with St. Ansgar sitting at 4-1. The only loss on the season was on the road against a talented West Fork squad, when the Knights were without sophomore starting quarterback Max Burt and a couple offensive lineman.

The Knights’ 20 total touchdowns sit near the top of Class A. Although Newman Catholic has a run-heavy offense, Burt leads the team at quarterback with 622 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He also has rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Burt’s 31 total tackles leads the defense as well.

Burt's top target is junior Nash Holmgaard, whose five receiving touchdowns are fourth in Class A. Sophomore Doug Taylor also has 13 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Rich McCardle has a lot of respect for St. Ansgar.

“Going up against St. Ansgar is a little bit different animal, because year in and year out, Coach Clevenger has one of the best teams in the state,” McCardle said last week. “I don’t know how many times they’ve been in the top four, and that is just year after year after year.”

McCardle says that stopping them on offense will be a tough challenge on defense. If his offense can put up points, the Knights will have a good chance to make it a tough out for the Saints.