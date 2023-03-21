County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported to Hancock County supervisors on March 20 that water-logged rural gravel roads across the county are slow to recover from recent rains and flooding. He said the secondary roads department has received daily calls about those roads.

“There are just soft roads everywhere,” said Purvis, noting it could worsen with warmer weather and frost coming out of the ground in the upcoming week. “We need lots of sunshine and wind to dry them out and rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.”

He said that crews would be reopening a closed section of 140th Street on Monday, March 20. He said that a portion of Crane Avenue that was closed was still needing more work.

“I’m guessing that this week it’s going to get worse,” Purvis said. “It’s soggy on top. We’re blading roads and hauling rocks. It’s just not good.”

“I’ve never seen the roads like this,” Supervisor Tlach said.

Purvis noted that a number of other gravel roads were also in rough shape and that local municipal departments in Garner and Kanawha were reporting road issues.

“It’s everywhere,” Purvis said. “The roads are bad.”

Purvis also informed the board about a low-pressure animal waste biogas pipeline that will be located primarily in Hamilton and Wright Counties, but will have a small portion extend into Hancock County. Supervisors were receptive to Purvis’ recommendation to have company representatives for this line discuss their project with the board at an upcoming meeting.

Purvis noted being informed by county attorneys in the other two counties that landowners adjacent to the privately owned pipeline would need to sign easements. He said if the county signs road agreements regarding the line, it is important to ensure it is done in uniformity with other pipelines.

“It’s all new to me and it sounds like it’s new to being regulated too,” said Purvis, noting that biogas would come from captured waste.

“I’ve never seen it done this way,” said Supervisor Tlach. Supervisor Rayhons agreed, noting it is often dealt with on-site and must be coming from multiple sites.

“It’s only about a mile and a half in our county, kind of between Kanawha and Corwith, but it could be more in the future,” Purvis said. “There are no houses around it. It’s all farm ground, but if we are going to see more in the future…”

“We have to set precedent,” said Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman.

Tyler Conley of Bolton and Menk informed supervisors that Northern Natural Gas had provided its response letter pertaining to drainage district 1 and 2, south main ditch dredging over its gas line crossings.

Related to drainage project improvements in the area, Conley said that NNG is generally agreeable with dredging over one line and conditionally approves of it over another line following its abandonment, which is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Conley said the abandoned line has about two and a half feet of cover, so he does not necessarily view it as presenting an operational issue in the future.

“I can’t say how important it will be to have it removed rather than to simply keep it in place,” Conley said. “It may be more of a mess than it’s worth to remove it and backfill.”

Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons expressed an interest in ensuring that area landowners’ investment in recent drainage improvements is protected. They asked Conley to see if the contractor that oversaw a recent drainage improvement project can remove and fill.

“I don’t want them to drag their feet on this as much money as the landowners spent on this,” Rayhons said. “I don’t want them to have a problem.”

Conley recommended that NNG and the county could enter into an easement agreement with “associated costs being at (company) expense.”

“Having signed easement agreements safeguards against your concerns, Gary, about dragging their feet,” Conley said.

Rayhons agreed it should be done at NNG’s cost. Conley said an easement agreement could do that and suggested that a letter response be sent to the company.

In December 2022, Conley first informed supervisors that legal communications appeared to be necessary for NNG pipeline crossings in Twin Lake Township. Since that time, the company had a survey team ascertain actual locations, probe and get precise depths. Conley estimated at that time there was an affected area about 300 feet in the vicinity of the uneven ditch needing cleaning.

Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington informed the board that a communications staff member is going on extended leave. He requested the board to approve the part-time hire of Andrea Porter, who works full-time for the Clear Lake Police Department.

“I’m asking that we hire Andrea Porter at $18 an hour as an on-call employee,” Buffington said. “It will require very minimal training – how we log and do things. It’ll be quick and mostly overnight.”

Supervisors unanimously approved the needed hire.

During the public forum, Buffington informed the board that field testing for the new communications tower near Duncan would begin on Monday and run about four days. It comes on the heels of the completion of installing new dishes to the communications towers in Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Winnebago Counties.

It will involve drive tests to confirm that radio transmissions are being sent and received properly.

“They’ve sectioned off the county into half-mile grids,” said Buffington of places readings would be obtained. “I’ll be in my truck. It’s the driver and two technicians. They have software that constantly monitors inbound and outbound (transmissions).”

Buffington said that a high standard of 95% on-the-street audible coverage is required to pass testing.

“After all that happens, they have to sign off and then it’s ready to go,” he continued. “In order for Motorola to say it’s good to go, they have to complete all their testing first. They must meet radio frequency signal requirements.”

Buffington noted that given the supply chain constraints and construction workers not working in snowy conditions, he is pleased how quickly the project has neared completion. Barring anything unforeseen, it should be completed in approximately a month or sooner.

“It’s gone smoothly,” Buffington said.

In other business, supervisors approved:

Signing of a proxy form for Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.

Issuance of a credit card for use by new Hancock County Attorney Rachel Ginbey as well as her appointment as HIPPA Privacy Officer.

Acceptance of Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart proposed settlements for opioid damages. Ginbey, who was authorized to sign the documents, said it was still unknown what the funding level for Hancock County will be.