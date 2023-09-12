Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste on Sept. 11 reported welcome news for Hancock County supervisors and residents – collection bins are to be in place at all four county recycling drop sites within the week.

LaMont said the first new recycling collection bin put in place was at the Klemme site.

“We’re checking it every one or two days,” LaMont said. “People are starting to use it.”

He said the Miller and Crystal Lake would probably have the second and third “pizza slot” recycling containers deployed during the remainder of the week. The Kanawha site will complete the list.

“I’ve been getting lots of calls about the Miller one,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

“I get a lot of calls about the Crystal Lake one,” Supervisor Jerry Tlach said.

LaMont said he knows the Miller drop site is in high demand, noting it was already his second choice to be deployed. He also said the Klemme drop site has been clean so far. In the past, there were lots of problems with people dropping trash items (and worse) at the rural recycling sites.

“So far, it’s been good,” LaMont said. “They haven’t seen any trash in that one.”

The company will keep a watchful eye on all four sites, because it had only picked up recycling items once in Klemme, as of the Sept. 11 supervisors meeting. Supervisors and LaMont urged residents to not try to recycle plastic grocery bags, which gum up the works. Other recycling rules will be posted soon via signs on the collection containers.

“We’re working on that to get the posters or magnet (signs) here.

“Keep them coming and we’ll get moving forward with it,” Rayhons said.

“Wow, will the people in Miller be happy!” Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman said.

County farm auction

Supervisor voted 2-1 in favor of putting the county farm near Duncan up for sale with Chair Greiman casting the lone dissent.

“We’ve been asked to sell it before and I’ve always been opposed, but I do understand it will help pay for a portion of the (Britt) county shed,” Greiman said.

Supervisors also approved LandProz, represented in a hearing one week earlier by Auctioneer JJ Wise, to put the farm up for auction. JJ Wise will be the auctioneer. He was born in Manly and lives in Hancock County. LandProz will market the farm nationally and plans to hold a live online (simulcast) auction along with an in-person auction.

“JJ will be excellent,” said Tlach, noting that the auction will be completely transparent. “I told him everything must be public.”

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that the secondary roads department is still waiting on a paint price quote for the recently repaved section of old Highway 18 in Hutchins.

“We’ve got one quote,” Purvis said. “We’re just trying to see if we can get it done a little cheaper.”

Purvis also said that bids for his department’s farm leases are due on Sept. 22. A Sept. 25 bid opening is scheduled.

In other business, the board accepted a letter of resignation from Hancock County Veterans Affairs Commissioner Joan Gouge.

“We are very sad to see her go,” Chair Greiman said. “She has been a wonderful commission member. She has always stepped up and done whatever needs to be done.”