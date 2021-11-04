RSVP brings back pen pals

RSVP of North Central Iowa is bringing back an old tradition.

Each school year, the organization offers the Pen Pal Program in approximately 15 classrooms throughout its service area, including Osage.

This program links fourth- and fifth-grade students with RSVP volunteers through letter writing. According to the press release, it is designed to help students practice the art of writing, increase literacy skills, and build positive multi-generational relationships.

The program runs from October to May. In September, volunteers complete a profile form. Six letters are exchanged from October to April. Volunteers send their letters to the RSVP office and RSVP sends one packet to the school, so all students receive letters at the same time. Students mail letters directly to the volunteers.

A pen pal party is held for each school in May, giving participants the opportunity to meet in person.

To be a pen pal call or email the RSVP office at 641-422-4256 or 888-466-4222, ext. 4256, rsvp@niacc.edu.

