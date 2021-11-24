Roy Orbison tribute band to perform Dec. 11 at Diamond Jo Casino's event center

The holiday show, "Ultimate Tribute," will be performed by David K as Roy Orbison at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. It will be held at Diamond Jo Casino's event center located east of Lake Mills, just off Interstate 35.

This show covers the early years from the late 1950s and early 1960s, through Orbison's 1970s songs in movies. It will also include his reappearance with the Mystery Girl album in the late 1980s, his 22nd produced by Jeff Lynne of ELO, and then his last years with The Traveling Wilburys. With his band, David will also portray Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis during this holiday show.