Rosaliegh McNeese crowned Little Miss Britt by sister to commence Hobo Days

Charlotte McNeese was crowned as Little Miss Britt in 2021. She relinquished her crown to her sister, Rosaliegh McNeese, on Aug. 11 at Britt City Park on the first day of Hobo Days.

The daughters of Hunter and Maria McNeese, both decided at the last minute to enter their names last year.

“That was the first year, they’d never done it before,” Maria said. “The day before the deadline, Charlotte said she wanted to do it and Rosie did too. Rosie said she really wanted to do it again. She spent the last month preparing because she’s a little bit shy. She gets a little nervous around crowds, so she really had to work at it.”

This was 8-year-old Rosie’s last time to compete in the local event for girls ages 6-8. Sister Charlotte said she provided her lots of advice and “taught her how to wave,” while demonstrating the wave she perfected in many parades during her reign. She noted that Rosie roller skated alongside her in the parade last year.

“I was really nervous when I won,” Charlotte said. “I was really surprised. I got to ride in a cool, fancy car in the parade. I got to go to the (Britt) Draft Horse Show. I got to sit up close to the horses on the fence and hand out ribbons.”

“This was just really fun to have that experience of big sis being able to hand off the crown,” Maria said. “I don’t know if the judges knew they were sisters. It was just meant to be.”

In fact, with the event being taken over by KIOW Radio (FM 107.3) this year, it was pointed out beforehand that the judges would be impartial and not have any preconceived notions about the contestants. KIOW streamed the event online.

“Who knows, we may even be seeing the next Miss America,” emcee Abby Nelson said. “The judges are not from Britt. They don’t know your kids. They do know about musical theatre, creativity, and radio.”

Those judges were Lizards Tropical Snow owner Rose Korleski, AJ Taylor of KIOW, and Shallon Weis of Bradford Financial Center in Clarion and Garner. They conducted sit-down interviews with each candidate before the event.

“I have lots of pets and my favorite animal is Ginger, my horse,” Rosie said.

The new Little Miss Britt also said that she enjoys playing in a playhouse following a day of home-schooling, where she loves making arts and crafts. She said she completed a picture of a sunset earlier the same day. She noted that camping is her favorite vacation.

Right after being crowned, Rosie exclaimed that it felt “great because I practiced the words and the wave.”

For her talent act, this year’s Little Miss Britt runner-up Mallory Gunderson, 6-year-old daughter of Derek and Kerry Gunderson, sang a song that she learned at camp in Girls Scouts. She said she decided to vie for Little Miss Britt because she “wanted to be in the parade.” Mallory said she loves being a Girl Scout and that Lemonade is her favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor. She noted that she enjoys playing with Barbie dolls with her sister, Avayda Gunderson (8), who was also a candidate.

“I’m looking forward to going on all the rides and having fun (at Hobo Days),” Mallory said in her public remarks.

The 2022 Miss Congeniality was Ivy Ostercamp, 7, who said she vied for Little Miss Britt “because I tried out for (Hancock County) Fair Princess and got first runner-up.” Ivy said she enjoys Girl Scouts, basketball, dancing, and going to the library to get books and read them. She is the daughter of Zack and Jen Ostercamp

“This was such a hard decision to make, based on the judges’ feelings,” Abby Nelson said. “They are all princesses. They all were amazing.”

Other candidates were Harper Swenson, 6, daughter of Tyler and Stacy Swenson; Kenley Abele, 8, daughter of Ron and Melissa Abele; and Eloise Nielsen, 7, daughter of Jamisen and Sheila Nielsen. All the candidates received prizes, flowers, and accolades from the crowd.